Andhra Pradesh: Three dead in a road accident in Gajuwaka

In a tragic incident, as many as three friends died in a road accident in Visakhapatnam's Gajuwaka Steel Plants Sector 12 after the bike they were traveling lost control and hit the divider at the Sector-12 turn on Deshapatrunipalem road.

Two of the young men, Vasu and Somesh, lost their lives on the spot, while another young man named Raju, who was seriously injured, passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital. The three friends were on their way to Pudimadaka from Gangavaram for auspicious work.

CP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar visited the scene and determined that speeding was likely the cause of the accident. The families of the three youths are devastated by their untimely deaths. The families are mourning the loss of their sons, who were the main support for their households.