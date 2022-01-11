Andhra Pradesh: Three drowned to death and two goes missing in Krishna river

The tragic incident took place in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh where five students from Etury village in Chandralapadu mandal of the Krishna district went swimming in the Krishna river on Monday and got drowned. With this, a tragedy took place in the village of Eturu.

Going into the details, Getty Ajay (12), Jerry Potula Charan (13), Karla Bala Yesu (12), Maguluri Sunny (12) and Myla Rakesh (12) from the village are studying in 7th standard in a local government school.

Police said that all of them went for a swim in the river Krishna as it was the Sankranti holidays. After receiving the information, the police launched a search operation in the Krishna river and claimed to be searching with the help of swimmers.

The bodies of three children were found in the tragic incident. NDRF personnel found the bodies of missing children in Munneru Vagu while search operations were going on for the remaining two children.

They are said to have been lost as the water flow was high. The families were in mourning as the children drowned in the river.