Andhra Pradesh thrives on gender equality

Vijayawada: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has adopted a two-pronged strategy to empower women - one through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and the second through political empowerment.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday during Women's Day celebrations, which was themed as "Gender Equality today for a Sustainable Tomorrow" on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the benefit of this strategy was evident as more women were encouraged to fight the elections to head various democratic institutions in the State. "This has given rise to women power in the State as never before," he said.

Asking women to prioritize empowerment "like never before", the CM said social, political and economic emancipation of women of AP had shown a pioneering path to the nation.

Though 33 per cent reservation remained a mere slogan in the nation since 1993, his government preferred a practical approach and brought out legislation to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in nominated posts and in contracts of nominated works. Various schemes like Amma Vodi which incentivized women for sending their children to school from Class 1 to 12 and total fees reimbursement besides Vasati Deevana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana, YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus for pregnant women, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara for economic freedom had become key to empower women from weaker sections.

"Initiatives of banks and corporates like Amul, Reliance, Proctor and Gamble, ITC, and others for setting up small businesses for women has been a game-changer in the lives of many women beneficiaries," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Sulthana Begum from Yenamalakuduru village of Penamaluru Mandal said she lost her hand while working in a company and was divorced. She received an amount of Rs 3,000 as pension and benefitted from Amma Vodi. She has also opened a Ladies' fancy shop by taking loan from a bank and trades in sarees from the money received through Aasara scheme. She said that her mother received financial benefit through YSR Cheyutha scheme and they have setup Jiomart Kirana store and are earning Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 per day.

Karla Rani of Jammavaram village of Veerullapadu Mandal said she has benefitted from YSR Asara scheme, received housesite patta and her daughter is studying B. Tech third year because of the state government support. She said her whole family got Rs 7 lakh benefit from the state government and thanked the Chief Minister.