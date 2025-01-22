Andhra Pradesh to Increase Land Registration Charges From This Date

Minister Satya Prasad said that starting from February 1, the cost to register land in Andhra Pradesh will go up. The increase will be between 0% and 20%, depending on the area. The government has already started working on this change.

People have been talking about the increase in land registration charges ever since the new government came to power. Some even thought the charges would go up from January 1, but the Revenue Minister explained that it will happen in February instead.

It is also being said that the government may not raise the registration fees in Amaravati because the land there is valued much higher than what it shows in the records.

The government is thinking about changing the value in the records and setting new registration rates. They want to make it easier to develop agricultural land for homes and other buildings.

The new charges will start from February 1, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will soon give more information about it. If officials are not ready in time, the increase in charges could be delayed.

The government has found that the land registration values in many areas are not correct and plans to fix them. In some places, the charges may go up by 0% to 20%, but in other areas, the charges may go down.