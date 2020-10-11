Andhra Pradesh to invite tenders for 4 fishing harbours

Amaravati: Aiming to propel Andhra Pradesh as a major destination for trade through the seas, the state's department of ports is planning to invite tenders for four fishing harbours in a fortnight.

"We are taking up tendering for four fishing harbours in the next week," Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) chief executive N P Ramakrishna Reddy said.

The four fishing harbours are planned at Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam, Uppada and Juvvaladinne. Similarly, tenders are also expected for two ports, Ramayapatnam and Bhavanampadu, while two more greenfield ports are also being planned at Kakinada SEZ and Machilipatnam.

The state government aims to increase the capacity of ports and to 400 million tonne by 2024. According to Reddy, the current capacity of the state's ports stands at 100 million tonne. Following the tendering process for the four fishing harbours in the first phase, the government aims to make them available in two years' time.

The government has already approved the detailed projects reports of Ramayaptanam and Bhavanampadu ports. It has also appointed consultants for these projects. Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister of Industries and Commerce said there is

huge scope to increase trade for Andhra Pradesh through the ports.