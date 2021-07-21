Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rain for next 48 hours ahead of low pressure on July 23

Low pressure likely in North-western Bay of Bengal on July 23



The meteorological office said that heavy rains are likely in many parts of the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next 48 hours due to surface periodicity and monsoons. Strong winds of 50 to 60 kmph are expected along the north coast along the coastal Andhra in the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy showers with gusts in many parts of the North Coast and light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning forecasted in the South Coast and Rayalaseema. On the 23rd of this month, low pressure is likely to form in the vicinity of the northwestern Bay of Bengal.

Although the impact is greater along the coast of Odisha, it will have a moderate impact in North Coastal Andhra and twin Godavari and Krishna districts of the state. Fishermen have already been warned not to go to sea on the 22nd and 23rd.