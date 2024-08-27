Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains from today amid low pressure area

The Meteorological Department have issued rain alert to the two Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from today.

The Amaravati Meteorological Center reported the presence of lower troposphere southwesterly and westerly winds. The formation of a low-pressure system in the East, Central, and North Bay of Bengal is anticipated, which could affect weather patterns further. Southwesterly winds are being observed in Yanam and the lower tropical zones of Andhra Pradesh.

Light to moderate rains are likely in one or two locations along the North Coastal Andhra, with thunderstorms and strong winds of 30 to 40 km per hour expected.

The people are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this weather period.