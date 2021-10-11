Andhra Pradesh to receive rains as the low pressure likely in north Andaman today

The monsoon trough continues from the coast to Rayalaseema and the surface periodicity in the northern Andaman Sea and its environs continues to be stable due to which low pressure is expected in the same area on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted favourable conditions for the low pressure to strengthen and turn into cyclone in the next four to five days in the Bay of Bengal. Due to the current situation, it will change direction and travel over Burma and later it would change direction again and head towards South Odisha.



As a result, meteorologists predicted that the impact of the cyclone will be greatest over Odisha. Southwest monsoons are expected to leave the state in two days, Meteorological Department officials said. The northeast monsoon, which is expected to hit the state on the 17th of this month, is expected to arrive on the 23rd or 24th. Meanwhile, scattered moderate showers are expected on Monday and Tuesday due to surface periodicity. It is likely to rain in one or two places in Rayalaseema.



On the other hand, two people were dead on Sunday in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district in a lightning and one woman was seriously injured. Kovuru Penchalanaiudu (42) who was grazing cattle in Nedurumalli village and Thirunamalli Naveen (21) who was grazing sheep in Kuppareddypalem SC colony of Doravarisatram mandal were struck by lightning and lost their lives and Kovuru Ratnamma of Nedumali was seriously injured.