Andhra Pradesh to receive rains for next two days as low pressure likely

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that another low pressure is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on the 20th of this month due to which there is a possibility of heavy rains in five districts of North Coastal Andhra.



Officials have issued instructions to people to be alert and fishermen to stay at home instead of going hunting.

Dr. Karunasagar, a senior meteorologist in Amaravati, said that an upper air system will form, followed by low pressure in the west-central Bay of Bengal in 48 hours. Due to this, heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri, and East Godavari districts, but the intensity of these rains will be known in another 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema region is likely to experience light to moderate rains for the next three days, according to the Meteorological Department. Light to moderate rains is likely in some places. However, it is learned that south India will receive less than normal rainfall in the next few days.