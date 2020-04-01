Andhra Pradesh too announces 50% wage cut for government staff

Amaravati/ Nellore: The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to impose a cut of 50 pc in salaries of government employees in the state on the lines of Telangana government.

As per the agreement between the government and the employees' associations, the first installment of the salary would be paid in the first week of April as usual and the rest would be paid after the financial situation improves. No exact time-frame has been stated by the government for payment of the second installment. This decision was taken after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the AP NGOs Association, AP PR Ministerial Employees Associations and other employees' unions. Leaders of these associations welcomed the decision saying that they are ready to support the government during the time of crisis.

AP NGOs Association District President CHVRC Sekhar Rao said that they have hailed the proposal of the government and expressed their willingness for imposing a cut in salaries. He said that they had donated half a day salary of Rs 1 crore to the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.District President of AP Panchayat Raj Ministerial Employees Association Lakkakula Penchalaiah said that their union is having a representation from Panchayat Raj ministerial employees, non-teaching staff in schools, non-technical staff from various engineering departments.

They are also with the government and the union also discussed the issue of the crisis in the state with various branches of the State. "Though the decision is somewhat challenging for the employees, we are willing to accept it. This is a national calamity where employees who are part of society have to support the government during the crisis."

"We welcome even strong decisions of the government of paying half of the salary," said Penchalaiah.

But the Teachers' Unions are not convinced on the decision of the part payment. They say that the government should meet the expenditure to tackle the situation arising out of Coronavirus from the huge funds allocated for the disaster management rather than dig into the pockets of the employees who solely depend on their monthly salaries for their existence.

"We are unhappy with the decision of the government though they are utilizing the amount for public needs. We have contributed a possible amount from our salary and we also spent available source from our pockets for providing food to the local poor during the crisis. Every person has their own budget plan which need to be met, said Nava Koteswara Rao, UTF District President. Pensioners associations say that they would be among the worst affected.

But we do not have any voice and there is nothing we can do except to suffer, Pensioner's Association leader A Prasad Rao said. A leader from Contract Employees' Association said that they also accept any small cut on the salary for one month which is not a problem for them.