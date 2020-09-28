Andhra Pradesh Treasury Services Association meet convened

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Treasury Services Association (APTSA) State president G Ravi Kumar said the association has been working for the cause of the treasury department employees and solving their problems for a long time. He addressed the association state-level meeting at the APNGOs association hall in Gandhi Nagar here on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar said the state executive body meeting held on Sunday decided to take disciplinary action against the associate president P Sobhan Babu and two others S Bhaskar Rao and K Satyanarayana alleging that they were trying to create rift in the association.

He said the state association leaders decided to meet the treasury department officials and the finance department officials requesting them not to take representations from other leaders, who were claiming that they are the executive body members. APTSA general secretary D Ramana Reddy said the employees could solve their problems when they work with unity and cautioned the employees to be alert with some leaders.

APTSA leaders P Sunil Kumar, B Srinivasa Rao, NV Krishna and others attended the meeting.