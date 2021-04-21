Andhra Pradesh: TTD announces Lord Hanuman's birth place, confirms it as Anjanadri in Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has made an official statement on the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and confirmed that Anjanadri in Saptagiri hills is said to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Acharya Muralidhara Sharma, Vice Chancellor, National Sanskrit University, announced in Thirumala today. Earlier, TTD set up a committee to investigate the birthplace of Hanuman.

The scholars in the committee met several times and conducted in-depth research to gather strong evidence to prove that Hanuman was born in Anjanadri. Acharya Muralidhara Sharma said their committee had been searching for Hanuman's birthplace for four months and revealed the details of the research.

"We have decided on the birthplace of Hanuman after collecting the details on legislative, geographical, mythological, and scientific standards; we have taken the significance of Venkatachalan based on mythology where there are 20 names along with Anjanadre for Venkatachalan," he said.

The VC said that it was called as Anjanadri in threthayugam and it is confirmed that Lord Hanuman was born to Anjanadevi. "Hanuman flew from Venkatagiri for the Suryabhimbam," said Muralidhara Sharma. Along with Muralidhara Sharma, the committee set up on the birthplace of Hanuman includes SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sannidhanam Sudarshanam Sharma, Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Acharya Janamardhi Ramakrishnan, Acharya Shankara Narayanastha, Rashtravetta. Dr. Akella Vibhishan Sharma, Project Officer, TTD SV Institute of Theology was the Convener.