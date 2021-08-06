Andhra Pradesh: TTD specified authority takes crucial decisions over Tirumala development

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Specified Authority has taken key decisions over the development of Tirumala. It has decided to allocate Rs 2.3 crore for the purchase of medical equipment at the children's hospital. The decision was taken to sanction Rs 80 lakh for the construction of the Sitaramaswamy temple in the Nellore district. It discussed the use of Rs 9 crore for the reconstruction of 10 temples as per the instructions of Chinjeyar Swamy.

It has decided to print 12 lakh diaries, 8 lakh calendars, and 2 lakh small diaries by the year 2021-22 and to purchase 35 electric vehicles for green energy consumption. The meeting was chaired by Authority Chairman Jawahar Reddy for the first time. The allocation of funds for Tirumala development works was discussed at the meeting.

Also, the authority has decided to set up more CCTV cameras in Tirumala at Rs 2 crore and 22 scanners at Rs 4.27 crore. Jawahar Reddy explained that ghee prepared by nature will be used for the offering of Srivari. "We are bringing 25 Gir breed cows to collect ghee and are preparing for the 'Navaneeta Seva' program to involve the devotees in the preparation of ghee used for Swami's prasadam.