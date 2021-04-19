Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after an overspeeding car hits an idol in Guntur district

In a ghastly incident, overspeeding of a car has claimed two lives in Guntur district. Going into details, Pathan Sadiq, 18, of Retur village in Kakumanu mandal, arrived in a car two days before a wedding at a relative's house in Vengalayapalem in Guntur rural mandal. He wanted to go back to Kakumanu on Sunday evening after the wedding activities.

Meanwhile, Beg Khader along with Nagul Basha (15) and Pathan Lalu (19) set off in a car to fetch some items from the relatives' house in the afternoon. In this backdrop, Pathan Lalu is driving a car with over speed and has hit a roadside idol at the Jagjivan Ram Center in Vengalayapalem. Khader Nagul Basha and Sadiq were killed on the spot and Lalu was slightly injured in the accident. In the incident, one of the deceased's head was reportedly cut off.

Nagul Basha, died in the accident is the second son of Mohammad Beg who is studying 9th grade. The family members mourned over the death. It is learnt that Lalu, who was driving the car in the accident, had lost a leg in a similar accident in the past. Meanwhile, the locals said he was driving a car with a artificial foot.

Upon learning the information, the Nallapadam police reached the spot and collected the details. The bodies were moved to the GGH mortuary.