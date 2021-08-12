Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and one critical as a car overturns in Anakapalle

In a tragic incident, two young men dead and one was injured in a road accident in Anakapalli. Going into details, three young men from the same village came to Anakapalli town in the same car for fun. Two people were killed on the spot when a car collided with an electric pole and overturned at midnight. Another youth was being treated at a hospital with serious injuries. The details provided by Traffic SI Ramesh regarding the incident are as follows, Appikonda Kumara Swamy (25), Raivarapu Eshwara Rao (18), and Doddi Trinath (25) are friends from Thotada village in Munagapaka mandal, of whom Kumara Swamy works as a private car driver.

He took two friends in a car (AP39TV5868) to the nearby town of Anakapalli around 6.30 pm on Tuesday to refuel as the car was hired for an event on Wednesday. Later, they had lunch on a patio and had some fun. On their way back to the village around midnight, the car overturned and hit a power pole at Munsibumadum. Kumaraswamy, who was driving the car, and Eshwara Rao, who was sitting next to him, died on the spot.

Trinath, who was sitting in the back, was taken to Anakapalli Area Hospital with serious injuries. He was shifted to Visakhapatnam KGH for better treatment as per the prescription of the doctors there. His condition was reported to be critical. As soon as the information was known, Traffic SI Ramesh went to the spot and inspected the situation.

According to a complaint lodged by Balaji, brother of the deceased Eshwar Rao, the police have registered a case and are investigating.