Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and one injured after a car overturned in Prakasam

A father and son duo died in a road accident while returning from attending an auspicious event after a car overturned in a road accident at Kanigiri in Prakasam district. Another woman was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Marripadu in Nellore district. The accident took place while going to a wedding in Guntur.



The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating.