Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and three bikes damaged as bus rams into people in Tirupati

An RTC bus caused a mishap in Tirupati on Sunday morning. Going into details, the RTC's Saptagiri bus on Tirupati Karnala Road and rammed into a crowd leaving two dead several injured in the blast. The incident took place while the Saptagiri Express was on its way to Tirumala from Tirupati railway station. Two power poles fell to the ground when a speeding bus overturned. Four two-wheelers were destroyed. However, the bus stopped when it collided with a third power pole.

A woman died on the spot in the accident and a man who was seriously injured died at the hospital. Locals immediately responded to the accident and rushed the injured to the hospital. The passengers of bus breathed in sigh of relief as there was danger for passengers on the bus.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot, registered a case and started investigation. The driver fled from there after the incident and police have started searche operation for him. Police believe the driver was drowsy and speeding while eyewitnesses said the accident was caused by the negligence of the driver.