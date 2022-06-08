Andhra Pradesh: Two dead as car hits culvert in Krishna district

The ghastly road accident took place on the national highway at Ampapuram in Bapulapadu mandal on the national highway in Krishna district when the car overturned and hit a culvert, killing two persons traveling in the car, who were on their way to Vizianagaram to attend a wedding ceremony.



Upon receiving the information, the police examined the scene of the accident, pulled the bodies out of the car and rushed them to the hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.



The families of the victims were moved to tears by the accident as they were about to reach the venue in a while.