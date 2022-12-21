  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Two dead as car rams into parked lorry in Penukonda

As many as two people were killed in a road accident at Peddacheruvu Anjaneyaswamy temple in Penukonda mandal of the Sri Sathya Sai district.

As many as two people were killed in a road accident at Peddacheruvu Anjaneyaswamy temple in Penukonda mandal of the Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday. The accident happened when a car hit a parked lorry.

In this accident, two died on the spot and six others were seriously injured. The locals and police said that the reason for the accident was the parking of a lorry on the national highway.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

