Andhra Pradesh: Two girls dies after a lorry collides a two wheeler in West Godavari

In a horrific incident, a road accident took place at Kovvur in West Godavari district on Thursday morning where a quarry lorry came fast and collided with two young women going on a Scooty. The duo died on the spot. The bodies of the young women were crushed as Larry collided with the Scooty and drove away from them.



Police reached the spot and identified the deceased as Irni Bhargavi and Tanusha of Kovvur 23rd ward. The bodies were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The case was registered and further investigation is on. The details of the accident is yet to be ascertained.



