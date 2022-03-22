Andhra Pradesh: Two groups attacks each other in Anantapur over a dispute

A minor dispute over a swimming pool entrance in the centre of the Bukkarayasamudram region in Anantapur has led to a major clash between two groups. Ten young men attacked each other on the road. Shiva from Bukkarayasamudram went to the swimming pool with his three children and paid the entrance money for only three. Controversy began over the payment of entry fee.

The owner of the swimming pool questioned how he could get into the water without giving money. The small dispute escalated into a brawl. Mahesh, the owner of the swimming pool, called his friends and attacked Shiva with sticks, cricket bat and wickets. Shiva was injured in the incident.

However, the swimming pool operators complained to the police that Shiva and his relatives had attacked them again. The videos of the event are going viral on social media. The full details of the incident are yet to be known.