Andhra Pradesh: Two injured in as two wheeler rams onto a parked lorry in Krishna district

The horrific accident took place at Annavaram in Nuzivid of Krishna district were a two-wheeler motorcycle rammed into a lorry parked at the Mango Research Station. Two persons from Annavaram village were seriously injured in the accident and were shifted to Vijayawada Government Hospital in 108 for treatment.



However, after the accident, the bike hit the back of the lorry and struck it. By looking at the position where the two-wheeler, it can be understood that the accident has occurred severely.



The family members of the injured were rushed to hospital. Doctors are treating the injured in the emergency department.



Another accident took place at midnight on Wednesday at Suraram Kattamayasamma pond in the Dundigal area of ​​Medchal district where a lorry collided head-on with a car heading towards Jeedimetla from Gandi Mysamma. In this incident the equipment in the lorry fell on the car, however, the passengers in the car escaped unharmed in the accident.

The equipment was not overweight so the major accident was averted. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the lorry driver.