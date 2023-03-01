Andhra Pradesh: Two security guards murdered in Guntur

The incident of brutal murder of two men working as watchmen of business and commercial shops by thugs is creating a stir in Guntur district. A Yamaha showroom watchman was attacked and brutally murdered by miscreants in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the inner ring road near Guntur town.

Police believe that the watchman may have been attacked and killed for preventing the theft of bikes. Similarly, a man who was working as a watchman at a liquor mart on the 10th line of Arundalpet was killed by the thugs.

The police have expressed suspicion that he may have committed the crime by coming to steal liquor. The police have registered a case and are investigating these two incidents. Search operations have been started with the help of Clues team.