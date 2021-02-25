Andhra Pradesh: Two-year-old boy kidnapped in Pedakakani of Guntur

In a shocking incident, took place on Wednesday at Namburu of Pedakakani mandal in Guntur district, a boy was abducted from his house by strangers who asked for water to quench his thirst. Going into details, two unidentified persons came to Namburu Shivadurga Colony (Yanadi Colony) and went to the house of a man named Kathu Simon‌ and asked drinking water to quench their thirst. Simon gave them a glass of water and then went home and slept.

Later, the culprits went to Manikala Bala's house a short distance away and asked them a water by giving a bottle. While Bala went inside the home to fetch the water, the assailants took the boy Jeeva who came out to play and fled in a car. As the child cried and screamed, the neighbours and others have gathered at Bala's house.

After receiving the information, Pedakakani CI U. Shobhan Babu and SI Y. Vinod Kumar reached the Yanada colony and carried out an investigation. Manikala Musalaiah who makes a living by doing sanitation work, has a two-year-old son Jeeva and a seven-year-old daughter.