Andhra Pradesh: Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy falls sick

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy who was suspended from the YSRCP had fell sick on Friday and undergoing treatment at his residence in Marripadu. When questioned by media over the ongoing stir in Udayagiri, he told the media that he is not in good health and cannot talk now.



It seems that he is would likely to be shifted to Chennai hospital for better treatment. According to followers, he has succumbed to pressure. He had a heart attack in the past as well and was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital in Nellore by his family members and was treated.



On the other hand, politics has heated up in Udayagiri. A war is going on between MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and YSRCP leaders. The YSRCP leaders of the constituency have warned that Chandrasekhar Reddy will not be allowed to set foot in Udayagiri. Against this backdrop, Mekapati went to Udayagiri bus stand on Thursday evening and sat on a chair on the road.



