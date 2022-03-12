Andhra Pradesh: Unemployed youth protest in Vijayawada demanding release of job notifications

Tension in prevailed in Vijayawada dharna chowk after unemployed youth staged protest demanding the Andhra Pradesh government to release job notifications in the state. The youth associations also asked the government to provide unemployed allowance of Rs 5,000 until the job notifications are released.

Further, they demanded to take the recruitment of 25,000 teacher posts in the state.

On the other hand, the police deployed heavy security in Vijayawada in the view of the possibility of huge turn out of the jobless youth. Meanwhile, the student union leaders said that they will take up an agitation until their last breath and added that the government cannot stop the agitation with their arrest.

The students union asked the government to release the job calendar as they promised.

The protests pertaining to job notifications by the unemployed youth erupted across Andhra Pradesh after the Chief Minister of Telangana announced more than 80,000 jobs in the state.