Andhra Pradesh: Vacancies in police department to be filled soon

Guntur: Home minister Taneti Vanitha said that there is shortage of staff in the police department due to formation of new districts. She said the government will issue notification and fill the vacant posts very soon to put an end to the staff shortage problem once for all.

She participated in a programme organised at Guntur West Parish St Mathews Church here on Tuesday.

Speaking about the gang-rape incident on at Repalle railway Station recently, the minister said that it was not true that consumption of ganja was responsible for increasing crimes in the state. She recalled that the Special Enforcement Bureau and the police force have destroyed ganja crop in the state and steps are being taken to check illegal transport of ganja. Counselling was conducted to those who cultivated ganja, she added.

Vanitha said closed circuit cameras will be set up on railway platforms very soon. The officials have already begun exercise in this regard.

She denied suggestions that Gadapa Gadapaku programme of the YSRCP was not postponed due to a series of rape incidents. "We have to get details of every house which is getting benefits under how many welfare schemes. Every house is getting fruits of five schemes," she said.