Andhra Pradesh: Village Volunteer family boycotted in Krishna district for assisting a man

In a shocking incident, a village volunteer family was expelled from the village by the village elders of upper caste who could not digest the arrival of a volunteer family into the village along with a man who had previously been evicted from the village. The atrocity, which took place in Gollagudem, a suburb of Choprametta in the Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district, came to light recently. According to the victim's family, a couple from Gollagudem went to church with their son a volunteer, and daughter in Gorantla, Guntur district on March 7.

On his way back, another man who was evicted from the same village seven years ago, also came to the village in an auto with him. Gampa Rathaiah, who belongs to the same social class who took the photo, told the patriarchs and posted it on WhatsApp groups. The next day, the village elders called the family members of the volunteer and explained why they were in the same car with the evicted family. They said they had nothing to do with the evicted family except they had arrived in a rented auto.

However, the upper caste village elders decided to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 or leave the village. They also attacked family member who was questioning whether the unfair. Meanwhile, on the 28th of last month, village volunteer went to pay Rs 5,000 to village elders who questioned as to why has he not left the town and warned that anyone in the village who speak to the volunteer's family or provided them with water would be fined Rs 10,000. The family is hiding in the house of relatives in the neighbouring Vadlamanu village. With the help of relatives, family member lodged a complaint with the police. However, the police have not registered a case yet.