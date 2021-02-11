Andhra Pradesh: Village Volunteer in Gorripudu panchayat of East Godavari becomes Sarpanch

The Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections have become the stage for most of the unsurprising developments across the state be it unanimous results, or the candidates contesting more than one member for a single post from a single family. The first phase of Panchayat elections have completed two days back and the SEC is heading for the second phase of Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in the results declared for first phase of Panchayat elections, Kanur Ramadevi of Gorripudi village in Karapa mandal who studied intermediate has won as Sarpanch. Going into this special incident, Ramadevi was a beneficiary of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's ambitious project village volunteer system and took up duties as a village volunteer. Over the last two years, she has been bringing the government schemes closer to the 50 families assigned to her. With the advent of panchayat elections, the village of Gorripudi has been reserved for BC women.

With the encouragement of YSRCP Village Committee President Chikala Subbarao, Ramadevi resigned as a volunteer and was contested as the Gram Sarpanch in the Panchayat elections and won the triangular contest in the village with a majority of 508 votes. With a total of 4,229 votes in this election, Ramadevi was elected has got 2002 votes against 1494 and 613 votes for the TDP and Janasena joint candidate. She said that the with the support of State Agriculture and Co-operation Minister Kursala Kannababu, she will work for the development of the village.