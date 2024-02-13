Andhra Pradesh: Village Volunteers to be honoured from February 15 in Tadikonda

The government is set to honour volunteers who have been working as intermediaries between the people and the government for the fourth consecutive year. These volunteers, who have worked continuously for at least one year, will be recognized and awarded cash prizes in three categories.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will officially launch the program on the 15th of this month in Firangipuram, Tadikonda Constituency of Guntur District. Local MLAs will also organize similar programs in their respective assembly constituencies across the state to honour volunteers.

The volunteer system was introduced on August 15, 2019, shortly after CM Jaganmohan Reddy assumed office. While opposition parties have made political announcements with threatening undertones, certain newspapers have been critical of the program. However, the 2.5 lakh volunteers working throughout the state, known as Pega volunteers, have received praise from both the people of the state and the country for their performance.

In addition to the regular awards, special cash prizes will be given to volunteers who have filmed the best videos showcasing the improved living standards of beneficiaries under various government schemes such as YSR Pension, YSR Asara, and YSR Handu. The officials have stated that a total of 796 best videos will be selected at the Mandal, Municipal, and Corporation levels, and those who filmed them will receive Rs.15,000 as a cash prize. At the constituency level, 175 best videos will be chosen, and the filmmakers will be awarded Rs.20,000. Furthermore, a special cash prize of Rs.25,000 will be given to 26 individuals who have filmed the best videos at the district level, representing each quarter of the district.