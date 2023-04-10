Andhra Pradesh: Vishnuvardhan Reddy takes jibe at BRS over its stance on Vizag Steel Plant

Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy reacted to Telangana government expressing interest on Visakha Steel Plant. He accused BRS government for not taking any steps to set up steel factory in Bayyaram along with the purchase of Singareni as promised even after four years. Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the BRS is trying to cheat the people in the name of Visakha steel plant.



Meanwhile, with the centre making efforts to speed up the process of privatization of Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh and invited the Expression of Interest for bids on 27th of this month to purchase of Vizag Steel Plant.

Responding to this, the KCR government took a key decision to bid on behalf of Singareni or Irrigation Development Corporation. The latest decision of Telangana government has grabbed all the attention from two Telugu states. While some section are welcoming the move, some are criticising the Telangana government decision.