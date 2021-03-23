Andhra Pradesh: Vundavalli, Madhu call for support to Bharat Bandh

Rajamahendravaram: Former Congress MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar and CPM state secretary P Madhu appealed to the people to participate in Bharat Bandh scheduled to be held on March 26, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'anti-people's policies.

Speaking to reporters at Anam Rotary hall here on Monday, they said the people were vexed with the policies of BJP government and were ready to teach a lesson to the BJP government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to privatise public sector companies for the benefit of corporates such as Ambani and Adanis.

The farmers agitation has now reached Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata and was slowly spreading across the country with many workers' unions also expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers, they added.

Stating that debt was increasing and assets were decreasing, they demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publish a white paper on assets and liabilities of the country.

Arun Kumar and Madhu said revenue of Mukesh Ambani's Jio had increased 183 per cent and that of Reliance to 31 per cent and now the government passed farm laws to mortgage farming sector to corporates.

They called upon the YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena and other parties to come under one umbrella to protect Visakha steel plant which is the only way to stop the decision of the BJP government.

Telugu people cannot be a mere spectators if the BJP government fails to rollback its decision on steel plant privatisation.