Andhra Pradesh: Water level in Srisailam Reservoir decreases amid rains reduce

As rainfall in the Krishna catchment area declines, the Srisailam reservoir is seeing a gradual decrease in flood waters. Currently, the reservoir, which is filled with flood inflows from Jurala and Sunkesula, is receiving a significant inflow of 45,855 cusecs. However, outflow through power generation stands at 37,882 cusecs as water is released into the ocean.



The full reservoir level is set at 885 feet, while the current water level has dropped slightly to 884.10 feet. The total storage capacity of the Srisailam project is 215.8070 trillion cubic feet (tmcs), and the reservoir currently holds 210.5130 tmcs of water.

Meanwhile, power generation has ceased at the Right Bank hydro power station, while operations continue at the left bank hydro power station, strategically managing the reservoir's resources amid the changing weather conditions. As the situation develops, local authorities will continue to monitor the water levels closely.