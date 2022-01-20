Andhra Pradesh: Wife slits husband's throat over family disputes in Renigunta

In a horrific incident took place in Renigunta town of Chittoor district, a woman strangled her husband to death after a confrontation ensued between the two. However, as she was leaving her house with blood-stained clothes after killing husband, locals noticed and informed the police who arrested her.

Going into the details, couple Ravichandran (53) and Vasundhara (50) live in Bugga Street in Renigunta town. There have been clashes between the two in the last few days and had nd altercation again on Thursday. With this, Vasundhana slits husband Ravichandran's throat. After he died, she came out of the house into the street with blood stained clothes. The locals noticed and informed the police.

Renigunta Urban CI Anju Yadav reached the spot and examined the body. He said case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police suspect the murder was the result of a dispute between the couple and opined that full details of the incident are yet to be known.