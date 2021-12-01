  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Woman brutally murdered in Pulivendula of Kadapa

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A man brutally killed a woman on the road in a broad daylight. The accused stabbed the woman to death while everyone was watching at an electrical works shop on the main road in Pulivendula of Kadapa district.

In a horrific incident that took place in Kadapa district a man brutally killed a woman on the road in a broad daylight. The accused stabbed the woman to death while everyone was watching at an electrical works shop on the main road in Pulivendula of Kadapa district.

Police arrived at the scene to investigate the information the incident upon the information given by the locals. They have confirmed that a woman named Rizwana from the Pulivendula area was stabbed to death by her lover. However, the case was registered and investigated further.

Meanwhile, the dead body of the woman was rushed to the hospital for an autopsy. The police are investigating the cause of the incident in various angles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X