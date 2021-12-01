Andhra Pradesh: Woman brutally murdered in Pulivendula of Kadapa

In a horrific incident that took place in Kadapa district a man brutally killed a woman on the road in a broad daylight. The accused stabbed the woman to death while everyone was watching at an electrical works shop on the main road in Pulivendula of Kadapa district.



Police arrived at the scene to investigate the information the incident upon the information given by the locals. They have confirmed that a woman named Rizwana from the Pulivendula area was stabbed to death by her lover. However, the case was registered and investigated further.



Meanwhile, the dead body of the woman was rushed to the hospital for an autopsy. The police are investigating the cause of the incident in various angles.