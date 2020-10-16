Andhra Pradesh: Woman commits suicide along with her 2 children in Vizianagaram

Kothavalasa (Vizianagaram): A woman aged 28 years of Narapam village in Kothavalasa Mandal of Vizianagaram district has jumped into local water tank and killed herself along with two girl children. As per the primary information, N.Gowri of Narapam village has been facing some family problems with husband and in-laws for the past few years. She fed up with the struggles, finally, she took the extreme step and jumped into the water tank of Narapam village along with daughters Sankeerthana aged six years and Hasini aged 4 years.

Her husband Srinivasa Raju is working locally as a lorry driver. Actually, she went out of her home and didn't reach home even by evening. On the morning of Friday, the locals found the bodies of the three in the water tank. Later police were informed, bodies are recovered and sent for postmortem. N.Prayoga Murthy, Sub-inspector of Kothavalasa rushed to the spot, booked the case, started an investigation