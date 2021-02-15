X
Andhra Pradesh: Woman commits suicide over sarcastic comments in Kurnool

Representational Image

Highlights

In a tragic incident, a woman has committed suicide in Kotapeta colony of Bethencherla town of Kurnool.

In a tragic incident, a woman has committed suicide in Kotapeta colony of Bethencherla town of Kurnool. Mabasha and Shakirabi 26, a local couple, make a living by trading bananas. They have a son and a daughter. On Sunday morning Shakirabi has brought Dosa flour to home after grinding.

In this backdrop, Shabana, the cousin of Shakirabi termed the latter to Dosa flour in a sarcastic manner. Upset over the incident, she later had an argument with her husband over making a tiffin. Shakirabi hanged herself when no one was there at home for a while.

The family members rushed her to a health centre where she was pronounced dead. Police said that the case was registered as per the complaint of the deceased's family.

