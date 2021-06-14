Andhra Pradesh: Woman commits suicide within twenty days after marriage in Kurnool

The tragic incident was reported in Emmiganur of Kurnool district where a young woman committed suicide after twenty days, which led to tragedy in both families. Going into details, Madanna and Sayomi couple's daughter S. Anuradha from Parlapally village works as a village volunteer. The girl was married on May 24 this year to her cousin Kiran from Emmiganur town.

Anuradha reached Parlapalli to volunteer after the weekdays after the wedding. She committed suicide by hanging herself at home while her parents went to church on Sunday.

The parents, who had come home from church, wept bitterly at the sight of their disembodied daughter. The family of the deceased told police that their daughter had been suffering from stomach aches for some years and had committed suicide out of remorse for not being cured.

On learning of the matter, Rural Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar went to the village and inquired. The body was taken to the Government Hospital for postmortem. The SI said the case was registered as per the complaint of the deceased's father.