Andhra Pradesh: Woman held for running prostitution under guise of saree centre in Guntur

Police have arrested a woman who was doing prostitution business under the guise of sari business and produced her in court in Guntur. Along with the prostitution manager, three women and three customers were arrested. At a press conference set up by the sub-division of West Nagarampalem Guntur police DSP K Supraja disclosed details. A woman name Mahbubi (Name changed) a resident of Guntur AT Agraharam Zero (0) Line, runs a small clothing store called Srilakshmi Matching centre at home. Ten years ago, she married Srinivasa Rao, who works in private travels. The accused, who is already addicted to luxuries, is engaged in prostitution under the guise of matching center with the greed of making easy money.



In this sequence, women from small families who come to the shop, those who have lost their husbands, those whose family conditions are not right, and young women who come here from other places are lured into prostitution. City police raided her residence in Atti Agraharam on the night of the 17th of this month and arrested the organizer, three young women and three others. They seized Rs 5,000 cash, three two-wheelers and three cellphones from them.

Meanwhile, the DSP advised to dial 100 or West DSP at 86888 31330 to inform about such brothels and assured that the details of those who provided the information will be kept confidential.