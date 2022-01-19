Andhra Pradesh: Women who went missing in Guntur found dead in Vijayawada

A software employee Tanuja who went missing from his home in Guntur on Sunday, was found dead in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Her body was found in the Machavaram police station limits in Vijayawada, police said. The body was recovered and taken to a hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.



According to the police report, Tanuja from Guntur got married in 2018 to Manikantha, who is working as a software engineer. The couple, who work in Bangalore, also has a son. The couple, who came to Guntur in the wake of Corona, are working from home. Against this backdrop, Tanuja went missing on Sunday in this order while the family members then searched for her and lodged a complaint with city police on Monday as the whereabouts of the relatives were not known.



Tanuja's body was found on Vijayawada Macherla Road while the city police were investigating the case. Police initially thought Tanuja may have died in a road accident. However, there are many suspicions about her death. Guntur and Vijayawada police are jointly investigating the case.