Andhra Pradesh: Women's March towards Durga temple in Vijayawada foiled

Vijayawada: Police foiled the attempt made by Amaravati farmers to offer prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple abode Indrakeeladri. When several hundred women from the villages of capital region reached near the Prakasam barrage, the police in Tadepalli foiled their march and arrested them. The women were taken to the police station. It may be recalled the farmers and women in the capital region of Amaravati staging protests more than 400 days opposing the shifting of administrative capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

The women protested the arrests near the Prakasam barrage stating that the YCP government has no respect for women and the government is suppressing the voice of women, who are demanding that the Amaravati should be continued as the administrative capital. The arrests were made on Monday, international women's day.

The women marching towards the Durga temple said they decided to offer prayers at the Durga temple for the well-being of people and wishing the development of the State. On the other hand, the police said there is no permission for the march. The TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the arrest of women by police near Prakasam barrage.