Andhra Pradesh: Young blind girl assaulted and hacked to death in Tadepalli

In an atrocity that took place in Tadepalli of Guntur district, a young woman was brutally murdered in the NTR Katta area by a man living in the same area under the influence of marijuana.



According to the details, Raju and Esther Rani a blind girl lives in the same area in Tadepalli. Raju who was harassing Rani misbehaved with her on Sunday. However, as Rani informed her parents, they reprimanded him. Raju who was in anger attacked Rani with a weapon on her head. The locals shifted the seriously injured Rani to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.



The police reached the spot on the information of the locals and identified the accused as Raju who committed this attack. It is learned that Raju surrendered before the DSP. The incident took place nearby the Chief Minister's camp office. The locals expressed anger over the incident and alleged that the police are not taking action.