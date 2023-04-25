Andhra Pradesh: Young boy allegedly commits suicide in Sri Kalahasti
Highlights
A boy allegedly committed suicide in Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district.
A boy committed suicide in Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district. Going into the details, a couple from Kondamitta have a son who is studying 8th standard at a private school. As usual, he went to the bathroom of the house and hanged himself there.
It is known that 20 days ago another boy studying in class 8 in the same school committed suicide in a similar manner. Two students belonging to the same school committed suicide by hanging themselves in the bathroom of their house, causing a stir in the area.
Family members and relatives suspect that the two students committed suicide due to pressure. The police registered the case and said that they are investigating.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS