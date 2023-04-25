Andhra Pradesh: Young boy allegedly commits suicide in Sri Kalahasti

A boy committed suicide in Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district. Going into the details, a couple from Kondamitta have a son who is studying 8th standard at a private school. As usual, he went to the bathroom of the house and hanged himself there.



It is known that 20 days ago another boy studying in class 8 in the same school committed suicide in a similar manner. Two students belonging to the same school committed suicide by hanging themselves in the bathroom of their house, causing a stir in the area.



Family members and relatives suspect that the two students committed suicide due to pressure. The police registered the case and said that they are investigating.

