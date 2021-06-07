Andhra Pradesh: Young man dies of severe beating during exorcism in Kurnool district

In a shocking incident, a man dies of Exorcism in Kurnool district. Venkataramudu and Iramma from Maddikera Mandal Peravali have two daughters and a son. However, on the 1st of this month, their son Naresh (24) fell ill with epilepsy. The deceased parents took him to an exorcist who told Naresh that he was possessed by a demon, tied him up at home and severely beat him with a stick.

As a result, his health deteriorated further. When the villagers came to know about this, they rebuked Naresh's parents and rushed him to the hospital by donating money. Naresh died while receiving treatment.

The family's financial situation was so bad that friends raised money and organised the funeral. The young man, who was supposed to support his family has yielded to superstitious belief and died. Tragedy struck the village of Peravali when a young man died due to exorcism.