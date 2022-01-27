Andhra Pradesh: Young man electrocuted while taking a selfie on Goods train in Piduguralla

The shocking incident was reported in Piduguralla of Guntur district on Wednesday where young man was seriously injured when he was electrocuted while taking a selfie on the top of a stopped goods train. The incident took place on Wednesday on the outskirts of Piduguralla town railway station. Going into the details Katikam Veerabrahman from the town lives near the railway station. He arrived at the railway station on his bike and climbed onto the back bogie as the train had already stopped.



As he stood on the bogie and raised his hand to take a selfie, he was struck by high-tension electric wires above and electrocuted. In addition to the head injury from the fall, the body was also burnt. Butchaiah, another youth who was there, noticed this and immediately informed the railway station master Kripakar.

Railway SI Polaiah, ASI K Christu Das and Constable Suresh reached the spot and brought the blaze down. The victim was rushed to a private hospital at 108 and the railway police are investigating the case.