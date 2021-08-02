Andhra Pradesh: Young man kills a girl's father for questioning him over an assault

In a horrific incident, took place in East Godavari district, a young man brutally killed a father for reprimanding him for behaving indecently towards his ten-year-old daughter. The incident took place at Rajolu Mandal Chintalapalle. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident which came to light late.



Going into the full details of the incident, Bhaskar Rao, a youth leader from Chintalapalle village, behaved rudely towards a ten-year-old girl from the same area. With this, the child's father Marlapudi Suresh deposed the young man. The same thing was brought to the attention of his Bhaskar Rao's parents about the bad things he was doing.

Bhaskar Rao who was anguished got into an argument with the child's parents. A confrontation ensued between the two. With this, a young man named Netala Bhaskar attacked Marlapudi Suresh (33) with a stick.

He was rushed to Rajahmundry Private Hospital by locals with serious head injuries. However, Suresh died today while receiving treatment there. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police are on the lookout for Bhaskar Rao.