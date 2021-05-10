Andhra Pradesh: Young woman from Guntur dies in suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

Ponnapally Hemavarsha (25) who hails from Guntur died under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad. According to family members and police, Muralikrishna Kumarai Hemavarsha of the sixth ward of Ponnur town is working in a private company in Hyderabad. Herparents (Muralikrishna, Padmavati) died when Hemavarsha was a child. Since then she grew up under uncles Srinivasa Prasad and Prasad. She has been working for a company in Madhapur, Hyderabad from a year and a half.



Hemavarsha also spoke to her uncles on the phone on the 7th of this month. On the 8th, a young man named Shekhar called Srinivasa Prasad and told him that Hemavarsha was dead. The family members talked to relatives in Hyderabad and tried to find out what had happened there. Meanwhile, the young man called an ambulance and brought the body to Ponnur around midnight on Saturday. Relatives on Sunday lodged a complaint with the town police station alleging suspicion against the youth.



The police have registered a case against Hemavarsha's uncle Srinivasa Prasad. Urban CI Sarath Babu said the case would be transferred to the Hyderabad police station for a full investigation.

