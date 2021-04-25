Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan directs district collectors to play crucial role in containing Covid

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that collectors should play a crucial role in controlling the spread of coronavirus. "Collectors are required to personally inspect covid hospitals from time to time," Jagan said. He directed collectors to take steps to ensure physical distance in the district, including sanitation and wearing of masks. "Everyone who calls 104 should take action to their satisfaction and collectors should perform best in the crisis," he said.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued special directives to hospitals and labs on CT scans. The government has fixed the price of CT scan at Rs 3,000. The state medical and health department has warned that action will be taken if excess fee is charged. The government has directed that the details of those who undergoes CT scan and tested positive for Coronavirus should be registered online. The government also said in the order that the details of those who tested positive should be recorded on the covid‌-19 dashboard.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases continue to spike in Andhra Pradesh. In the lastest bulletin released on Saturday, 11,698 corona positive cases were reported and 37 people dead. So far 10,18,031 people in the state have been affected by corona. Among the 37 deaths, siz deaths reported in East Godavari and Nellore districts, followed by four each in Anantapur and Chittoor districts and three each in West Godavari district, two each in Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts and one in Prakasam district lost one.