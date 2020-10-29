Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan directs officials to ensure cleanliness at govt. hospitals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear to the authorities that there should be no problem in providing facilities to patients coming to government hospitals and that there is no compromise on sanitation and hygiene in hospitals. On Thursday, the Chief Minister conducted a review in the field of medical health. Health Minister Alla Nani, CS Nilam Sawhney and other officials were present on the occasion. The CM reviewed the development and restoration work of the 16 new medical colleges and existing medical colleges, as well as the structures and development works of CHCs, PHCs, YSR Health Clinics etc and discussed about the Fundraising, tenders, and ongoing works with officials. In total, these will cost over Rs 17,300 crore, officials said.

Later, the Chief Minister said that there should be the best standards in the management of hospitals and directed officials that everything from the equipment in the hospital to the ACs should work properly. "We are bringing 16 new medical colleges by spending a huge amount of money and directed authorities to examine the best practices followed in the construction of hospitals and follow them," CM said.

He said that tenders would be called for the construction of new medical colleges at Paderu, Piduguralla, Machilipatnam and Pulivendula in November while for construction of medical colleges at Anakapalli, Madanapalle, Eluru, Narsapuram, Nandyala, Markapuram and Bapatla tenders will be called in December. These will cost over Rs. 7500 crore. Today in the existing medical colleges - today another Rs. 5472 crores.

The chief minister directed that the administrative clearances required for these should be granted immediately and temperatures be reduced by following green practices in construction mode. He said that the referral policy should be good and provide the information on this at the Village and Ward secretariats until the arrival of the YSR Health Clinics. Referral should be made through the Health Assistant / ANM there. Keep a list of empaneled hospitals in the village, ward and secretariats.

He said that from November 13, treatment for 2,000 diseases (already running in 7 districts) under Arogyasree will be available in all the remaining 6 districts (Srikakulam, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur) and additional medical procedures would be added to this list if needed.