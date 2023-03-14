YS Jagan announces shifting of governance from Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh cabinet took a major decision to shift governance from Visakhapatnam from July. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the month to shift to Vizag for the first time.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made key comments in the Cabinet meeting held on the background of the Assembly Budget meeting. He commented to the ministers that he is going to start administration from Visakhapatnam in July.



Earlier, CM Jagan made a clear statement that Visakha is the capital of state. He also announced in Delhi that he will shift to Visakhapatnam. Since then, there is interest that he will continue to rule from Visakha. However, it seems that in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, CM Jagan mentioned the he will rule the state from Visakhapatnam.



Meanwhile, the issue of MLC election was also discussed in the cabinet. CM Jagan entrusted the responsibility of party's victory in MLA quota MLC elections to the ministers and warned that if the ministers do not work properly, they would be removed.

